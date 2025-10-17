As expected, a few bugs showed up right after Episode 2’s release. We fixed the major ones almost immediately, and the rest throughout the week. Here’s what’s new:
“Continue” Button
We removed it. Because Episode 1 went through a lot of reworks, old saves sometimes caused errors when trying to continue. Now there’s a separate button for starting Episode 2 — much safer that way.
Route Balance
After the first streams, it became clear that most players were choosing the same path, leaving other scenes almost unseen. We adjusted some choices so that players are more likely to go down the less-popular route. Judging by recent streams, the balance looks better now.
Choices and Scenes
It’s now harder to miss the most interesting scenes. In some places, we reduced the number of choices — this time there were definitely too many.
Links and Small Fixes
Fixed a bug where the link at the end of the Episode 3 teaser credits led to the Episode 2 page. Also cleaned up a few typos and minor code issues.
That’s all for now. Huge thanks to everyone who’s been leaving feedback and helping us track down bugs ❤️
Update of the Main Game and Episode 2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update