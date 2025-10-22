Today marks the global release of our latest game,. Also available is its digital soundtrack, entitledYou can get a 10% discount by buying the game and the soundtrack in a bundle.Yet another option is to purchase a bundle set of our three most recent works, GRADIUS ORIGINS, Operation Night Strikers, and NIGHT STRIKER GEAR.The bundle has been available for some time without NIGHT STRIKER GEAR, and those of you who already have either of the other two games in your library can still get NIGHT STRIKER GEAR with the discount applied through this bundle.We'd like to thank everyone who has patiently waited for the game's release.Please enjoy NIGHT STRIKER GEAR!