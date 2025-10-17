Hotfix 1 (v12.09.1)
Reverted Mastermind Reveal on Wave 1
In response to overwhelming community feedback.
Fixes
Some UI fixes for 4k resolution
Description fixes
Disabled the Eco penalty in 1v1
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Reverted Mastermind Reveal on Wave 1
In response to overwhelming community feedback.
Fixes
Some UI fixes for 4k resolution
Description fixes
Disabled the Eco penalty in 1v1
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update