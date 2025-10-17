 Skip to content
17 October 2025
Hotfix 1 (v12.09.1)

Reverted Mastermind Reveal on Wave 1

In response to overwhelming community feedback.

Fixes

  • Some UI fixes for 4k resolution

  • Description fixes

  • Disabled the Eco penalty in 1v1

