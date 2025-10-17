 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Football Manager 26 Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 17 October 2025 Build 20431229 Edited 17 October 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good morrow, roach friends ;)

In two weeks we celebrate "Die, Pablo!"'s one year anniversary. That's a good reason to release a fat update, tackling all the current problems. Of course there will be a big discount to celebrate the event with You <3

Here are all the details to the update:

Features:

  • There are now borders around the resistance boxes of enemies. That way they won't blend into the background as much.

  • Legendary enemies are now appearing with a five times higher chance to reduce the grind.

Changes:

  • From now on You only get six minutes to defeat the chapter 2 boss. That should be enough ;)

  • The defeater challenge now levels faster. That also means reaching the highest rank of this challenge is now easier.

Bug Fixes:

  • The level timer should now display the correct time when starting a level and during boss fights.

  • Enemies can no longer be frozen when they are already dying.

  • When bosses die, their missiles will vanish.

  • The end-end-end-boss now dies where he stood and will now longer glide away.

  • The achievement for defeating cutlery will now display the proper number.

  • There was a conflict when enemy flames were hit by an arcane explosion. Hopefully no longer.

  • Chain lightnings can no longer spread acid to dead enemies.

  • Acid spread by chain lightnings didn't do any damage for player 1. That was poopy.

  • There were cases where the "collect all stars"-achievements didn't trigger. The game will now check again. So now these achievements should properly unlock.

Small stuff:

  • Fixed typos and miscalculations in texts.

Have a fantasticulatingly day!
- Mike

Changed files in this update

Depot 2619631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link