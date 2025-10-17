Good morrow, roach friends ;)

In two weeks we celebrate "Die, Pablo!"'s one year anniversary. That's a good reason to release a fat update, tackling all the current problems. Of course there will be a big discount to celebrate the event with You <3



Here are all the details to the update:



Features:

Legendary enemies are now appearing with a five times higher chance to reduce the grind.

There are now borders around the resistance boxes of enemies. That way they won't blend into the background as much.

Changes:

The defeater challenge now levels faster. That also means reaching the highest rank of this challenge is now easier.

From now on You only get six minutes to defeat the chapter 2 boss. That should be enough ;)

Bug Fixes:

The level timer should now display the correct time when starting a level and during boss fights.

Enemies can no longer be frozen when they are already dying.

When bosses die, their missiles will vanish.

The end-end-end-boss now dies where he stood and will now longer glide away.

The achievement for defeating cutlery will now display the proper number.

There was a conflict when enemy flames were hit by an arcane explosion. Hopefully no longer.

Chain lightnings can no longer spread acid to dead enemies.

Acid spread by chain lightnings didn't do any damage for player 1. That was poopy.