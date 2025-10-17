Dear Adventurers,



This is Bless Unleashed PC.

We will be conducting temporary maintenance.

We kindly ask for your understanding regarding any inconvenience this may cause.



■ Temporary Server Maintenance

Start Time: October 17, 2025 at 16:00 (CST)

Affected Servers: All servers

Estimated Duration: 1 hour



■ Maintenance Details

Adjustment to the Aldo Chess Fishing Quest — it will now be easier to complete.



If you encounter any issues in the game or have any feedback or suggestions, please feel free to contact us anytime. Thank you very much for your continued support and love for Bless Unleashed!

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team