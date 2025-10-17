One Year Anniversary Campaign #2

Ice Cream Machine (feat. Pipkin Pippa) / SO87



VIRTUAL PATH「WEEKLY CHALLENGE FROM PHN!X」 Update!

abandoned. / litmus*



Bugfixes

Small bugfixes



MASH VP! Re:VISION recently celebrated its first anniversary since releasing in Early Access on 10/11!To celebrate, we're reviving the our legendary event from the past!During this period, we will be releasing one new song free of charge every Friday!Today, 10/17, the following track will be added to Free Play Mode!The challenge song for this week will be for the following chart!