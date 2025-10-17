 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20431096 Edited 17 October 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

One Year Anniversary Campaign #2




MASH VP! Re:VISION recently celebrated its first anniversary since releasing in Early Access on 10/11!

To celebrate, we're reviving the our legendary event from the past!

During this period, we will be releasing one new song free of charge every Friday!

Today, 10/17, the following track will be added to Free Play Mode!

  • Ice Cream Machine (feat. Pipkin Pippa) / SO87



VIRTUAL PATH「WEEKLY CHALLENGE FROM PHN!X」 Update!


The challenge song for this week will be for the following chart!
  • abandoned. / litmus*




Bugfixes

  • Small bugfixes
"

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2928334
