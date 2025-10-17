 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Fellowship Football Manager 26 HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20431030 Edited 17 October 2025 – 07:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • Added motion sickness-friendly mode option

  • Optimized the map UI for the initial level

  • The Mysterious Merchant's health bar is now hidden

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where class achievements could not be unlocked

  • Fixed several resolution-related issues

  • Fixed a bug where merchant items could be equipped with attachments

  • Added health drain debuff display for the Totem: Agile III

What to do if you encounter blocking bugs such as crashes or black screens:

  1. If you experience a crash or black screen, do not reopen the game immediately. Our team needs the immediate logs and save files after the crash to locate the issue.

  2. Save path: %appdata%/../locallow/teamsoda/duckov.

    Compress all the files in the duckov folder.

  3. After compressing the files, send the compressed file to: :e_mail: ​​duckov2025@gmail.com​​ ​​OR​​ DM @superducklingpower​​ in Discord with the note: ​​“Crash Report”​​

What to do if you encounter other bugs:

Please report them via the following form. We will review every submission and provide timely fixes and updates!

https://usersurvey.wjx.cn/vm/rhLtxn0.aspx

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3167022
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link