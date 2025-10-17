Updates:

Added motion sickness-friendly mode option

Optimized the map UI for the initial level

The Mysterious Merchant's health bar is now hidden

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where class achievements could not be unlocked

Fixed several resolution-related issues

Fixed a bug where merchant items could be equipped with attachments

Added health drain debuff display for the Totem: Agile III

What to do if you encounter blocking bugs such as crashes or black screens:

If you experience a crash or black screen, do not reopen the game immediately. Our team needs the immediate logs and save files after the crash to locate the issue. Save path: %appdata%/../locallow/teamsoda/duckov. Compress all the files in the duckov folder. After compressing the files, send the compressed file to: :e_mail: ​​duckov2025@gmail.com​​ ​​OR​​ DM @superducklingpower​​ in Discord with the note: ​​“Crash Report”​​

What to do if you encounter other bugs:

Please report them via the following form. We will review every submission and provide timely fixes and updates!

https://usersurvey.wjx.cn/vm/rhLtxn0.aspx