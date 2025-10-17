Updates:
Added motion sickness-friendly mode option
Optimized the map UI for the initial level
The Mysterious Merchant's health bar is now hidden
Fixes:
Fixed an issue where class achievements could not be unlocked
Fixed several resolution-related issues
Fixed a bug where merchant items could be equipped with attachments
Added health drain debuff display for the Totem: Agile III
What to do if you encounter blocking bugs such as crashes or black screens:
If you experience a crash or black screen, do not reopen the game immediately. Our team needs the immediate logs and save files after the crash to locate the issue.
Save path: %appdata%/../locallow/teamsoda/duckov.
Compress all the files in the duckov folder.
After compressing the files, send the compressed file to: :e_mail: duckov2025@gmail.com OR DM @superducklingpower in Discord with the note: “Crash Report”
What to do if you encounter other bugs:
Please report them via the following form. We will review every submission and provide timely fixes and updates!
Changed files in this update