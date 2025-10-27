Hello Dungerers,

We’ve just released a new update for the game!

Version 1.11.2 brings several improvements based on your feedback.

Controller Support

We’ve reworked how the game handles your gamepads and controllers.

PlayStation and Xbox controllers are now supported natively by default, while other brands can still use Steam Input drivers.

If your controller isn’t detected properly, you can now manually choose which driver to use in the settings menu — they are no longer active all at once.

Simplified Campaign Menu & Quests

Many of you told us that navigating the campaign menu and tracking quest progress across different difficulties was confusing.

We’ve redesigned the campaign screen into a linear list, showing all dungeons and difficulties side by side as you progress, without the difficulty switch.

You can now easily check your quest progress directly from that screen or in-game in the pause menu.

Recommedations Section

After developing the game for a few years, we added many systems that might be unclear for newcomers.

Dungero is bigger than it looks at first glance, so we’ve added a Recommendations section to guide you through what you can do in the game and help you explore its features more easily.

macOS Demo

We were pleasantly surprised by how much interest there is in having the game on other platforms!

We’ve started polishing the macOS version — it’s not our primary platform, so we’re still learning some of its quirks.

That’s why we’ve released a demo version only for now.

Try it out and let us know if you encounter any issues with installation or gameplay — your feedback will help us decide when we’re ready for a full release.

Thanks again for all your feedback and support — it really helps us make Dungero better with every update.

If you spot any bugs or have suggestions, let us know on the community hub or Discord.

See you in the dungeon!