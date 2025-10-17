Content

Sokras got a new toy, the Abacus.



Polish

Added an underlay to the clock in multiplayer games for better readability and positioned it differently.



The clock is no longer stopped in multiplayer games upon disconnect to avoid possible griefing. You can choose to be polite and wait for a possible reconnect or continue play.



The change of color when hovering a character is only activated during your own main phase.



Removed the period from Cursed Cave’s prompt to return or discard the card.



Slightly longer display of reconnect announcement upon reconnecting in online multiplayer.



Maintenance

Updated Unity version to fix a known security issue.



I added a new gadget that Sokras can bring to class on higher Student Ranks, the Abacus. I really like the design space these provides and more will be added every now and then. Apart from that I updated Unity to fix the security issue and improved the way character highlighting works.