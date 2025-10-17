 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20430903 Edited 17 October 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
I added a new gadget that Sokras can bring to class on higher Student Ranks, the Abacus. I really like the design space these provides and more will be added every now and then. Apart from that I updated Unity to fix the security issue and improved the way character highlighting works.

Content

  • Sokras got a new toy, the Abacus.


Polish

  • Added an underlay to the clock in multiplayer games for better readability and positioned it differently.
  • The clock is no longer stopped in multiplayer games upon disconnect to avoid possible griefing. You can choose to be polite and wait for a possible reconnect or continue play.
  • The change of color when hovering a character is only activated during your own main phase.
  • Removed the period from Cursed Cave’s prompt to return or discard the card.
  • Slightly longer display of reconnect announcement upon reconnecting in online multiplayer.


Maintenance

  • Updated Unity version to fix a known security issue.

