I added a new gadget that Sokras can bring to class on higher Student Ranks, the Abacus. I really like the design space these provides and more will be added every now and then. Apart from that I updated Unity to fix the security issue and improved the way character highlighting works.
Content
- Sokras got a new toy, the Abacus.
Polish
- Added an underlay to the clock in multiplayer games for better readability and positioned it differently.
- The clock is no longer stopped in multiplayer games upon disconnect to avoid possible griefing. You can choose to be polite and wait for a possible reconnect or continue play.
- The change of color when hovering a character is only activated during your own main phase.
- Removed the period from Cursed Cave’s prompt to return or discard the card.
- Slightly longer display of reconnect announcement upon reconnecting in online multiplayer.
Maintenance
- Updated Unity version to fix a known security issue.
