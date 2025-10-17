 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20430822 Edited 17 October 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve resolved a rare issue affecting players with low-end PCs, where the game could get stuck on the workpiece selection screen and fail to load the machine scene. The loading process is now more stable and reliable across all systems.

Changed files in this update

Milling machine 3D Content Depot 1787961
