17 October 2025 Build 20430618 Edited 17 October 2025 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 0.2-165568 Patch Notes

A very short bugfix today.

Bugfix:

1. Fix Coral Island Crossover button not able to generate code.

That is all.

Cheers,

Funguys Swarm team

