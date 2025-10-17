Hey everyone, this is going to be the first part of the Post Release Patch update. I decided to split the update into two parts, just to provide an immediate fix for some of the more urgent issues.



Changes and Fixes:

Added an audio indicator for the mirror enemy when he appears, as well as an additional audio hint on how his mechanic works.

Added extra instruction keys at the bed, under the bed, the door, and the closet to show that you can look around and move from Closet to Door and vice versa.

Added a toggle for displaying the instruction keys if you want to play the game textless (aside from the dialogue)

Fixed an issue where changing to mouse from controller while paused can place the mouse cursor at the bottom left of the screen.

Known Issues:

These issues will be fixed in the second part of this update

Some Haptic feedback is missing during the main levels.

Switching mid language during dialogue will break the current dialogue sentence,

The mirror enemy can teleport to his starting spot of his death animation when looking at a specific spot in the mirror (He should only do that when you don't look at the mirror)

Thank you to everyone who provided feedback, and I hope you all enjoy the game!