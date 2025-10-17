 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hogwarts Legacy New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20430461 Edited 17 October 2025 – 06:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed Unity security issue

  • Fixed CJK fonts

  • Improved CPU performance of hitting switches in levels with Teleportals in them

  • Updated credits

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Boomerang Fu Content Depot 965681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link