A new build is up with a big pass over the art and some other housekeeping is at long last taken care of.

Almost every image has had a pass improving the outer edges which previously had too many leftover fuzzy bits.

Replaced the loading wheel with art actually designed for the task

Hooked up the additional save file loading UI, which had been disabled for release (even though the button was there)

Updated Unity for security fix

Monster Loves You Too!'s art was recently featured at an event in Vancouver B.C at which a bunch of new images were up for sale. They are up here and there on the internet, but I'll also gradually add a bunch to the Community 'Art' page.

There are likely a few resources I've missed that could use some touching up, and I intend to add a tip to the loading screen regarding how to use tab, or click and hold the screen to hide the art.

A stretch goal is to add a little here and there where I wasn't able to add some props or details or poses as described in the text. One day we may even get to see Gorry riding a wave of trash... but that may be a stretch too far.

Finally just a thank you to everyone who left a review for the game. Your kind words mean so much to us. I personally was a little overwhelmed reading them.