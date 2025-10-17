 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Fellowship Football Manager 26 HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 17 October 2025 Build 20430393 Edited 17 October 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new build is up with a big pass over the art and some other housekeeping is at long last taken care of.

  • Almost every image has had a pass improving the outer edges which previously had too many leftover fuzzy bits.

  • Replaced the loading wheel with art actually designed for the task

  • Hooked up the additional save file loading UI, which had been disabled for release (even though the button was there)

  • Updated Unity for security fix

Monster Loves You Too!'s art was recently featured at an event in Vancouver B.C at which a bunch of new images were up for sale. They are up here and there on the internet, but I'll also gradually add a bunch to the Community 'Art' page.

There are likely a few resources I've missed that could use some touching up, and I intend to add a tip to the loading screen regarding how to use tab, or click and hold the screen to hide the art.

A stretch goal is to add a little here and there where I wasn't able to add some props or details or poses as described in the text. One day we may even get to see Gorry riding a wave of trash... but that may be a stretch too far.

Finally just a thank you to everyone who left a review for the game. Your kind words mean so much to us. I personally was a little overwhelmed reading them.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1149001
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1149002
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link