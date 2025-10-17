This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Everyone,

0.2.3 is now available on the testing branch. Huge thanks to everyone on Discord who has already been involved in testing so far. As always, feel free to provide feedback and report any bugs you come across on Discord or the Steam forums. Some of these changes are experimental so are very much subject to change.

To access the Beta, right click on From Glory To Goo in your Steam library and then click Properties -> Betas, and select "testing - Beta Branch".

This update is still in development, so you may experience bugs or corrupted save files. I'm generally releasing 1-2 updates a day.

If you would like to take part in the beta testing I recommend backing up your "gameStats" folder (Normally within C:\\Users\\%USERPROFILE%\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Stratagem Blue\\From Glory To Goo) so that you can roll back if required. You can also find your automatic local backups there. Some changes may be missing from these notes as the update is still being worked on.

The update will remain on the beta branch for roughly 2 more weeks, as I'd still like to make some more changes including community requested features and balance. Some balance changes and bug fixes are missing from these notes.

0.2.3 (Content Update #8) Beta Branch (WIP)

New Game Mode - Operations

Operations is a new game mode with some roguelike elements where you unlock a variety of upgrades of different rarities and play 3-5 wave games across 3 missions. There are currently two different kinds of operations, Colonization and Search and Destroy.

Colonization – Play 3 missions with the same colony. Each mission involves defending the colony against 3 waves.

Search and Destroy – Play 3 missions across different maps. These maps could be either horde defence or destroy all bases (Like in Elysium Mons)



This mode also includes some new perks and map mutators.

My aim with this mode is to provide a way for people to play shorter, higher intensity games. While also enabling some experimentation with playstyle and unit design like bosses.

Long term, the Survival and Campaign mode are my main priorities. But this mode offers a good opportunity for people to experience the game in a new way.

New Buildings

Raised Platform (Human) – A tile that can be built under structures which lifts them increasing their health and range. Connectors inside them will become untargetable

Skygarden (Human) – A Tier 3 habitat for your colony

Bosses and other new units

Added 3 Goo bosses, one for each commander. Currently these will spawn on Endless Extreme mode and at the end of operations

Added 3 new Goo units, one for each commander. These are available across all modes, for now on Survival they'll only spawn on the two higher difficulties.

Added the Sentinel to the human roster, an alternative to the Skyranger. An unarmed drone with a large vision range

Added the Lancer Team to the human roster, an alternative to the Mortar Team. A weapons team with a high damage and long range gun designed for taking down large units

Laboratory

Construction of the Laboratory is locked until research tier 3 is reached.

Each laboratory gives a benefit from a pool of perks as well as giving research points.

Can now be constructed by The Robots

Endless Extreme mode

Past wave 10 enemy damage, health and speed will gradually increase with each wave

Bosses will spawn from wave 10, gradually increasing in number

Battle of Illian verge

The RFI have gained some buildings and turrets

QoL

Walls can connect to each other in all directions. Making vertical and horizontal construction easier.

Research can now be queued

"Clone Building" now works for both moused over buildings and if nothing is under the mouse, any building you have selected

The number of “Free” buildings available is now displayed on the building respective button

You can now hide the unit counter

Garden and thruster modules will highlight their relevant adjacent spaceship modules

“Free” buildings will now be built immediately on placement

Added some more tooltips to the robots to help explain heat and modules

Other

New Volcanic biome tile-set

Increased explosive force on corpses and improved their directional movement

New enemy commander portraits

Added an indicator if module choice is an upgrade

Added names for each upgrade step of modules

Unit command markers improved

Units have kill counters

Balance

Humans

Increased negative population penalty -150% → -250%

Solar Panels provide +2 power when placed on Desert tiles

Buildings won't use population until they receive their first construction resource

Buildings will no longer release their required population when disconnected or powered off.

Increased the population upkeep of some late game units

Robots

Turbo Module - Base heat reduced 1.5 -> 1.2

Industrial Module - Extra effort production from being boosted increased from 3/3 to 3/6

Storage Tiles - Gain an extra +2 effort storage per connected module

Mecha Tarantis - Attack Speed 0.2 -> 0.25

Mecha Tarantis - can no longer shoot air targets

Performance

Improved the performance of large robot colonies

Fixed a memory leak relating to landmines that was causing performance to degrade

Fixed Map Editor performance degrading over time

AI (Some are experimental)

Noise System

Enemies that detect noise will now move towards the source of noise rather than aggro directly to your Landing Pad.

Increased the sensitivity of enemies to nearby noises

Increased the amount of noise created by battles

Fixed a bug causing explosions to trigger very far away enemies

Other

Improved the enemy's avoidance of lava

Player melee units will try to surround the enemies they're attacking

Fixed units jumping in their previous direction when leaving combat and chasing a target

Fixed some animation stuttering

Map Editor