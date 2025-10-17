Card Selling System Updated

Cards can now be sold based on their rarity and dread level, giving you more control and fairer value when managing your collection.

Deck Saving Before Battle

You can now save your deck setup (3 PREBUILT DECK SLOTS) before entering a match, ensuring smoother preparation and faster game starts.

Sabotage 90 – Card Spectrum Adjustments

The Sabotage 90 challenge has received a card spectrum shrink, balancing the available card pool for a tighter, more strategic experience.