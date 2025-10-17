 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20430276 Edited 17 October 2025 – 17:59:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🃏New Features & Improvements

  • Card Selling System Updated
    Cards can now be sold based on their rarity and dread level, giving you more control and fairer value when managing your collection.

  • Deck Saving Before Battle
    You can now save your deck setup (3 PREBUILT DECK SLOTS) before entering a match, ensuring smoother preparation and faster game starts.

  • Sabotage 90 – Card Spectrum Adjustments
    The Sabotage 90 challenge has received a card spectrum shrink, balancing the available card pool for a tighter, more strategic experience.

  • Upgrade Preview Added
    You can now preview card upgrades before applying them. Plan your improvements with more insight and precision.

Changed files in this update

