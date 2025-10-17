🃏New Features & Improvements
Card Selling System Updated
Cards can now be sold based on their rarity and dread level, giving you more control and fairer value when managing your collection.
Deck Saving Before Battle
You can now save your deck setup (3 PREBUILT DECK SLOTS) before entering a match, ensuring smoother preparation and faster game starts.
Sabotage 90 – Card Spectrum Adjustments
The Sabotage 90 challenge has received a card spectrum shrink, balancing the available card pool for a tighter, more strategic experience.
Upgrade Preview Added
You can now preview card upgrades before applying them. Plan your improvements with more insight and precision.
