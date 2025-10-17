ATLYSS Version 102025.a4 released.
Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.
Game / General
Added an optional UI element that displays how many players are in the same map instance as you. This can be toggled off in the settings menu.
Updated and refactored some of the character equipment display code for optimization. This may affect several equipment display mods and may need to be updated.
Adjusted more of the Kubold's armature bone positions and rotations to be properly aligned with the idle animations.
More work on projectile prediction is made, greatly reducing the chance of projectiles colliding with friendly players on connected clientside play, while the host / game logic applies the correct collision.
Fixed issue where purchasing something within the quantity window allows you to obtain an item without having the funds for it.
All legacy trade / non consumable items (Green lipstick, Slimek Eyes, etc) that are natively stackable can be stacked up to 99. Existing items in storage or inventory may need to be refreshed / picked up again to reassign the max stack quantity value.
Fixed Sapphite Katar mesh where the ends of the handles did not have polygons.
The Amberite Helm no longer displays the ears of the player character wearing it.
Quest items netsync dropped by other players will do a check if the local player is on the item's quest to be picked up. If not, the player will not be able to pick up the item.
Fixed quest items being removed from the players inventory if they have the quest, but are loading into the game after a previous session.
Updated the interaction query, allowing the ability to pick up items while in the lv-6 fishing spot while moving. The interaction query code refactor is on the to do list.
Class tomes with equipment quest rewards now check if the player's gear / equipment inventory is full before use.
Increased the % chance of Iron Clusters given from Sapphite Ore.
Added a new item visual category, "Quest". ...For quest items.
Added a new quest for Angela.
Skill Balance
Fighter
Increased damage scale for Stomp.
Slightly increased damage scale for Cyclone.
Decreased cool down on Cyclone from 15sec to 12sec.
Mystic
Lowered damage scale for Fluxclaw.
Increased damage scale for Fluxbolt.
Decreased mana cost for Fluxbolt from 16 mana to 12 mana.
Decreased Restora cast time from 1.2sec to 1sec.
Bandit
Decreased cool down on Venom Shot from 10sec to 8sec.
Increased detection radius of Bomb Trap.
Hit box size of Bomb Trap is now the same size of the detection radius.
Bomb Trap explosion visual effect is larger to fit the size of the hit box.
