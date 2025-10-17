 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20430212 Edited 17 October 2025 – 05:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ATLYSS Version 102025.a4 released.

Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.

Game / General

  • Added an optional UI element that displays how many players are in the same map instance as you. This can be toggled off in the settings menu.

  • Updated and refactored some of the character equipment display code for optimization. This may affect several equipment display mods and may need to be updated.

  • Adjusted more of the Kubold's armature bone positions and rotations to be properly aligned with the idle animations.

  • More work on projectile prediction is made, greatly reducing the chance of projectiles colliding with friendly players on connected clientside play, while the host / game logic applies the correct collision.

  • Fixed issue where purchasing something within the quantity window allows you to obtain an item without having the funds for it.

  • All legacy trade / non consumable items (Green lipstick, Slimek Eyes, etc) that are natively stackable can be stacked up to 99. Existing items in storage or inventory may need to be refreshed / picked up again to reassign the max stack quantity value.

  • Fixed Sapphite Katar mesh where the ends of the handles did not have polygons.

  • The Amberite Helm no longer displays the ears of the player character wearing it.

  • Quest items netsync dropped by other players will do a check if the local player is on the item's quest to be picked up. If not, the player will not be able to pick up the item.

  • Fixed quest items being removed from the players inventory if they have the quest, but are loading into the game after a previous session.

  • Updated the interaction query, allowing the ability to pick up items while in the lv-6 fishing spot while moving. The interaction query code refactor is on the to do list.

  • Class tomes with equipment quest rewards now check if the player's gear / equipment inventory is full before use.

  • Increased the % chance of Iron Clusters given from Sapphite Ore.

  • Added a new item visual category, "Quest". ...For quest items.

  • Added a new quest for Angela.

Skill Balance

Fighter

  • Increased damage scale for Stomp.

  • Slightly increased damage scale for Cyclone.

  • Decreased cool down on Cyclone from 15sec to 12sec.

Mystic

  • Lowered damage scale for Fluxclaw.

  • Increased damage scale for Fluxbolt.

  • Decreased mana cost for Fluxbolt from 16 mana to 12 mana.

  • Decreased Restora cast time from 1.2sec to 1sec.

Bandit

  • Decreased cool down on Venom Shot from 10sec to 8sec.

  • Increased detection radius of Bomb Trap.

  • Hit box size of Bomb Trap is now the same size of the detection radius.

  • Bomb Trap explosion visual effect is larger to fit the size of the hit box.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2768431
