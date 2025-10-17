Instead of preparing for the holiday, the scavenger Ragnara has to find adventurers to deal with another problem. In this update, we invite you to take part in celebrating Halloween. Hunt witches, prepare pumpkin dishes with cool bonuses, collect levitation powder from Jack monsters, and craft your flying broom! Also, special discounts in the festive section of the in-game store with themed items!

The event will last until November 5th!

Special discounts on the game, themed packs and items, as well as a new skin Spooky Ghost in the in-game store!

Get Wild Terra 2 and packs:

https://wildterra2.com/

Thank you very much for your activity, feedback, and support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

Patch notes for Update 2.3.393

New for the Halloween event:

- A new mount skin "Spooky Ghost" has been added to the in-game store.

- A new NPC, Spooky Jack, has been added; he can be found in the town.

- Seven new event daily quests have been added; they are available from Spooky Jack after completing the main quest chain.

- Three new event consumable dishes have been added, including one with a unique effect.

- Several new Halloween daily quests have been added for Ragnara.

- Various event items have been added to Spooky Jack’s shop, including some gag items.

- Three "joke" daily quests have been added to Spooky Jack.



Changes and improvements:

- A new social action "Fart" has been added.

- You can now set a guild announcement.

- A new mount skin "Black Riding Rabbit" has been added.

- You can now convert the "Witch's Black Horse [Skin]" back into a mount.

- Fixed issues with tooltip displays.

- Fixed an issue where the floating display of received healing did not account for healing bonuses.



