Car Dealership Simulator 2 / 0.1.4 Update

Developer Note

"Dear players, If you haven’t left a review yet, your positive feedback means a lot to us and keeps us motivated. We’d really appreciate it if you could take a moment to share your thoughts.

We’re actively working on new content, and many exciting updates with new mechanics and improvements are coming soon. Every bit of your support helps us develop the game faster.

Thank you!❤️"

[Fixes and Content]

Added 2 new cars.

Added new NPC models.

Added female customer characters.

Added 10 new rim models.

Added the ability to keep parking lights on with the K key.

Updated the camera angle in the modification section.

Fixed wheel offset issues.

New Cars

New Rims

New Customers

More than 10 new customer types and female customers have been added. Customer variety will continue to expand in future updates.

You can now leave your car’s LED lights on. Before getting out of the vehicle, press the K key to keep only the LEDs on. Even if the engine is off, your car’s LEDs will remain illuminated. You can get back in the car and press K again at any time to turn them off.

We’re continuing to improve the game based on your feedback. If you enjoy the game, leaving a review really helps support its development and keeps us motivated. Your support means a lot to us!

See you in the next update!