- New campaign: The Siege of Sel'Zabar. This is a new phased wave survival mode. Interested in feedback!

- New encounter: Emporium Portal (infinite only)

- Added a universal brightness slider to options

- Added character info on hover when in dungeon or siege (lets you see persistent buffs)

- Added a notification of last autosave time

- 'No Experience' mode now awards 4 stat points on level up (just like old times!)

- Changed encounter glows to slightly more muted colors

- Fixed the Outfitter encounter appearing outside the first floor

- Fixed 'Amplified' and 'Power' dealing less damage than their previews indicated

- Fixed 'first completion' bonus for campaigns not being properly awarded. Missing renown should be restored

- Fixed the 'sell' sound FX playing too many times when selling multiple items at once

- Fixed crash on loading a custom portrait that's been moved/deleted from filesystem

- Fixed a VFX bug with the 'Stealth' skill