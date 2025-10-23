With Skate-o-Ween live in-game, we wanted to turn attention back to the top issues in the game as a whole. The focus of this update is to address several of our most pressing crash / stability issues in addition to some key improvements. This is not an exhaustive list, nor is it everything the team is currently tracking. We’ll continue to update everyone via The Weekly Grind (posted every Tuesday on Steam forums, EA Forums, Discord, and Reddit, as well as skatestatus ) as we lock in more fixes and ETAs on fixes for trending issues.

We wanted to drop the Patch Notes and Known Issues for you to dive into before Update 0.28.5 goes live at 10AM PT on Oct 23, 2025 with fixes, improvements, tweaks, and changes.

BUG FIXES and IMPROVEMENTS

Crashes & Stability: Fixed numerous game or platform crashes and stability problems including, but not limited to, the following: Crashes when getting into idle screen. Crashes after completing a challenge, then opening the map. Crashes while scrolling through the Spectate menu. Other miscellaneous crashes.

Challenges & Progression: Fixed issues with challenge functionality, player progression and gameplay. Fixed long loading screens, black screens, and “slow motion” after using Spectate. Fixed various issues with Quick-Drop. Fixed Wall Carver challenge completion and rewards.

Store, Economy, and Reward Issues: Fixed issues with the in-game store, item rewards, currency, and economy systems. Fixed issues with skate.Pass menu navigation. Fixed reward payouts, scaling, and item rarity.

Audio Bugs & Implementation: Resolved audio-related implementation and playback issues.

Character, Cosmetics & Content Errors: Resolved issues with character assets, cosmetics, missing or incorrect visual content, and user interface inconsistencies. Fixed missing content and clipping content.

The Replay Editor (PC) often captures stuttering during export. Fix : Only PC is fixed at this time, and we’re continuing to work on console Replay Editor issues.

skate.Pass UI Bug preventing highlighting of preferred items from previous pages.

Xbox X|S players may notice the update is much larger on their console than for PC and PS players. Fix : Fixed with update 0.28.5.



KNOWN ISSUES STILL BEING WORKED ON

We are also tracking the following Known Issues. This is not everything, and we’ll keep you updated as more trending issues are tracked.

Stuck on Isle of Grom. Fix : We pushed out a fix to stop the issue from occurring. However, this didn’t retroactively fix those in this state and we’re working to get the ferry running as soon as possible for those still stuck. If you’re still stuck waiting on the ferry, post in this thread .

Unable to play skate. due to a "connection to EA Servers" error. Troubleshooting: Ensure that VPN is disabled and check that the EA App is not in offline mode. For more troubleshooting help, refer to our Connectivity FAQ.

Invisible party members when joining a friend from another server. Workaround (not 100%) : When joining a friend from another server, players may sometimes be invisible. The workaround is to use the in-game teleport option via Social menu to teleport to them. Fix: Team is currently investigating a full fix.

Achievements are not granted to the user. Fix: We’re looking for a solution and will keep you posted with our progress.

Criteria for unlocking the Market Mile neighborhood is not showing up, causing the "Manual Extension" mission to not appear. Workaround: You can get to Market Mile by doing more Challenges. Get that XP! Fix: We’re working on a fix to be implemented as part of other various progression issues between 0.28 and 0.29.

The Replay Editor (consoles) often captures stuttering during export. Fix : We’re continuing to work on console Replay Editor issues.



KNOWN ISSUES FOR 0.28.5