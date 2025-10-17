 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20430030
Update notes via Steam Community
The following updates have been made.

1. Addressed a vulnerability in the Unity engine.
2. Adjusted the reporting order when multiple anomalies occur simultaneously.

We look forward to your continued support of Japan Stigmatized Property.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3809111
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809112
