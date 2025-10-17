Additions

Item: Rebuild Program temporarily lowers a pilot's level and attribute value.



temporarily lowers a pilot's level and attribute value. Module: Cloud Buster is an ultra-long-range optical weapon.



is an ultra-long-range optical weapon. CAT: Starfish is a drone-deployed CAT equipped with Cannon Planet.



Other Modifications

Changed Dual Laser to a derived module of Primary Laser .



to a derived module of . Changed modules and skills of Remora ( Cannon Planet is removed).



( is removed). Kinds of skill programs found in shops or chests are now adjusted based on current pilots' attribute values and learned skills.



Adjusted the drop rates of items obtainable from Terminals .



. Lowered the rarity of some modules, making them easier to obtain from shops and other sources.



Changed joining conditions for some pilots.



This is a small update in preparation for future pilot additions.is no longer a base module. It has become a derivative module of. Consequently, all derivative modules of Dual Laser have been removed from the game. If you had any Dual Laser derivative modules, they will be automatically replaced with derivative modules of the new weapon,