Dual Laser is no longer a base module. It has become a derivative module of Primary Laser. Consequently, all derivative modules of Dual Laser have been removed from the game. If you had any Dual Laser derivative modules, they will be automatically replaced with derivative modules of the new weapon, Cloud Buster.
Additions
- Item: Rebuild Program temporarily lowers a pilot's level and attribute value.
- Module: Cloud Buster is an ultra-long-range optical weapon.
- CAT: Starfish is a drone-deployed CAT equipped with Cannon Planet.
Other Modifications
- Changed Dual Laser to a derived module of Primary Laser.
- Changed modules and skills of Remora (Cannon Planet is removed).
- Kinds of skill programs found in shops or chests are now adjusted based on current pilots' attribute values and learned skills.
- Adjusted the drop rates of items obtainable from Terminals.
- Lowered the rarity of some modules, making them easier to obtain from shops and other sources.
- Changed joining conditions for some pilots.
Changed files in this update