Improvements
Added a new sample project: “LadderSample” (Ladder Example).
Objects not belonging to the Player group can now be controlled with a controller if their Controllable flag is enabled.
Added two new signals related to scene transitions:
game_scene_about_to_change(current: Object)
Triggered just before a scene transition, notifying the name of the current scene.
game_scene_changed(current: Object)
Triggered right after a scene transition, notifying the name of the new scene.
Added a new method related to scene transitions:
get_current_game_scene()
Returns the name of the currently active game scene.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where GenerateObject’s “Match display direction” option did not work correctly since version 1.1.0.
Fixed an issue where the SwitchVariableChange condition could prevent variable updates in specific cases.
Fixed a bug where collisions with AnimatableBody2D could fail under certain conditions.
Fixed an issue where ApplyToInstance did not function properly with certain instancing methods.
Fixed a crash that occurred when LockObject attempted to reference a non-existent variable or switch on the target.
Fixed a crash that occurred when renaming a deleted state while it was still focused.
Changed files in this update