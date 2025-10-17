 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20429768 Edited 17 October 2025 – 05:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Added a new sample project: “LadderSample” (Ladder Example).

  • Objects not belonging to the Player group can now be controlled with a controller if their Controllable flag is enabled.

  • Added two new signals related to scene transitions:

    • game_scene_about_to_change(current: Object)

      • Triggered just before a scene transition, notifying the name of the current scene.

    • game_scene_changed(current: Object)

      • Triggered right after a scene transition, notifying the name of the new scene.

  • Added a new method related to scene transitions:

    • get_current_game_scene()

      • Returns the name of the currently active game scene.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where GenerateObject’s “Match display direction” option did not work correctly since version 1.1.0.

  • Fixed an issue where the SwitchVariableChange condition could prevent variable updates in specific cases.

  • Fixed a bug where collisions with AnimatableBody2D could fail under certain conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where ApplyToInstance did not function properly with certain instancing methods.

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when LockObject attempted to reference a non-existent variable or switch on the target.

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when renaming a deleted state while it was still focused.

