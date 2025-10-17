Returns the name of the currently active game scene.

Added a new method related to scene transitions:

Triggered right after a scene transition, notifying the name of the new scene.

Triggered just before a scene transition, notifying the name of the current scene.

Added two new signals related to scene transitions:

Objects not belonging to the Player group can now be controlled with a controller if their Controllable flag is enabled.

Added a new sample project: “LadderSample” (Ladder Example) .

Fixed an issue where GenerateObject’s “Match display direction” option did not work correctly since version 1.1.0.

Fixed an issue where the SwitchVariableChange condition could prevent variable updates in specific cases.

Fixed a bug where collisions with AnimatableBody2D could fail under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where ApplyToInstance did not function properly with certain instancing methods.

Fixed a crash that occurred when LockObject attempted to reference a non-existent variable or switch on the target.