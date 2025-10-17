"Soul Dossier" Update Announcement on October 17th

Dear Agent,

The "Soul Dossier" server will undergo maintenance on October 17th at 13:30 (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to last for 180 minutes. During this period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time accordingly to avoid any unnecessary losses. The server's reopening time may be earlier or later depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

Soul Coins x10,000, Ancient Coins x500, Lucky Treasure Chest x1, Forget Worry Wine x1, Double Soul Coin Card x3

Please claim them via in-game mail, and be mindful of the claim time~

"Monthly Active Event: Crystal Shattering Dance"

You want to dance too?

Event period: After version update - November 14, 2025

During the event period, complete active tasks to receive "Nalan Lianwu - Crystal Shattering Dance".

Monthly Guide

Updated on 2025/11/14

Spend 3,900 Soul Stones to unlock the guide tasks. Complete the tasks to get "Wuqi Branch - Blue Ibis Flower Story", 2,900 Soul Stones and other game rewards!

【Balance Adjustment】

<2V8 Mode>

• Human

-- The invincibility time of Human after being hit by a normal attack has slightly increased.

Human

• Li Xiaotu

-- Slightly reduced the cooldown time of the primary star skill

Ghost

• Nine-tailed Fox

-- Slightly increased the damage of Skill 3

<Deception>

• Exclusive Deception - Zombie Atavism - Jinhe

-- After carrying it, Jinhe will not be able to see the crouching Human, but the Human will leave footprints when crouching (Jinhe can see footprints within a certain distance), and a certain amount of stamina will be deducted. The Human in a crouching state will have a small amount of stamina deducted every second and cannot naturally recover stamina.

<Prop>

• Three Pure Bell

-- During the usage of the Three Pure Bell, you cannot perform wall jumps.

-- Slightly increased the duration of the Three Pure Bell.

"Star Diamond Mall: Crystal Spider Phantom"

"Crystal web, shadow sways in illusory purple."

The Crystal Spider Phantom theme of Star Diamond Treasure Box is now available for a limited time.

Event period: After the version update - November 14, 2025

1. The Star Diamond Treasure Box has added the Crystal Spider Phantom series of Star Diamond red costumes!

2. Collect all to exchange for exclusive Crystal Spider Phantom items.

3. When He Ruoyao wears the complete Crystal Spider Phantom set, she can activate new skill effects and exclusive idle animations.

4. When Xiaozhu wears the complete Xiaozhu - Crystal Spider Phantom set, she can activate new skill effects and exclusive idle animations.

"Lucky Gift Box"

The Lucky Gift Box has been upgraded with a huge selection of over a thousand fashion items for you to draw!

The new swimsuit series fashion item "Luoli - Night Talk Cat Girl" is now available in the Lucky Gift Box~

**Limited Time Cumulative Recharge: Cangyao**

Event Period: After the version update - November 14, 2025

1. During the event period, accumulate the specified amount of recharge to receive cumulative recharge rewards.

Cumulative recharges of 1,000, 3,000, 5,000, and 8,000 will grant you the corresponding fashion rewards for free!

The amount spent on character gift packs purchased directly on Steam does not count towards the event progress.

"New Arrivals at the Trading Hall"

"Luofang - Hundred Birds · Phoenix Chirp & Lanlu - Hundred Birds · Phoenix Chirp & Xiaoli - Hundred Birds · Phoenix Chirp" Series

"Accumulated Consumption: Autumn Reward Offer"

"October's gentle breeze brings warmth; your spending will be sweetly rewarded!"

Event Time: After version update - 23:59:59 on October 30, 2025

1. During the event period, accumulate a specified amount of Soul Stones in your consumption to unlock corresponding tier rewards.

2. The more you spend, the more you enjoy. Rewards can be stacked and claimed, with the highest value return exceeding 100%.

"Star Diamond Ranking / Good Luck Ranking"

Event Time: After version update - 23:59:59 on October 30th

The top of the Star Diamond Ranking can win a Star Diamond Luminous Treasure Box! The top of the Good Luck Ranking can win a Theme Rare Treasure Box!

1. Participate in the corresponding ranking by drawing the corresponding treasure box.

2. The more times you draw, the higher your ranking and the richer the rewards.

3. Draw treasure boxes to climb the ranking and win a high-quality fashion treasure box for sure!

1. Fixed the issue where Ghost Dracula could use both Skill 1 and Skill 3 simultaneously, causing Skill 3 to be unusable for the entire game.

2. Fixed the problem where the weapon in the "Spoon - Sweetheart Nurse" set was misaligned in the BP interface.

3. Fixed the issue where Human would display an abnormal model when being treated with a Revival Scroll by a teammate just before being knocked down by poison.

4. Fixed the problem where Human's use of the Three Clear Bells would not be interrupted if knocked down during the process.

Soul Realm Feedback Form: https://wj.qq.com/s2/21398468/d92b/ (We will distribute ancient coins as rewards based on high-quality feedback.)

Q11 Communication Group: 854043103

Q12 Communication Group: 904065208

Soul Realm Video Creation Group: 937928948

Soul Realm Live Streaming Group: 902157316