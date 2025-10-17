👻 Halloween is Getting Closer 🕯️💀
Attention, Monke! The Ghost Reactor is open for business again. While others are busy honouring the spirits, we’re focused on maximizing profits and securing our operations.
Gorilla Corp Update:
Following the discovery of Chaos Seeds in our facilities, we’ve invested heavily in state-of-the-art systems to ensure maximum efficiency and zero downtime. Any minor instabilities or disturbances? We’re ignoring them. Your focus? Stay productive, stay profitable, and keep the chaos flowing.
👻 Don’t miss out - clock in, level up, and let the chaos begin!
Remember: Profits First, Safety Second - Gorilla Corp
🎃 Halloween Additions & Surprises!
This season, we’ve packed the maps with tons of fun, spooky treats, and unexpected surprises to keep you entertained! 🕯️🍬
🎉 Samhain & Dia de los Muertos Celebration!
Join us in honoring the spirits with limited-time Halloween cosmetics, and spooky environments that make this season unforgettable. No need to worry about the "unknown" we’ve got you covered with zero risks and maximum fun.
Changed files in this update