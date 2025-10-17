 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20429698 Edited 17 October 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

👻 Halloween is Getting Closer 🕯️💀

Attention, Monke! The Ghost Reactor is open for business again. While others are busy honouring the spirits, we’re focused on maximizing profits and securing our operations.

Gorilla Corp Update:

Following the discovery of Chaos Seeds in our facilities, we’ve invested heavily in state-of-the-art systems to ensure maximum efficiency and zero downtime. Any minor instabilities or disturbances? We’re ignoring them. Your focus? Stay productive, stay profitable, and keep the chaos flowing.

👻 Don’t miss out - clock in, level up, and let the chaos begin!

Remember: Profits First, Safety Second - Gorilla Corp

🎃 Halloween Additions & Surprises!

This season, we’ve packed the maps with tons of fun, spooky treats, and unexpected surprises to keep you entertained! 🕯️🍬

🎉 Samhain & Dia de los Muertos Celebration!

Join us in honoring the spirits with limited-time Halloween cosmetics, and spooky environments that make this season unforgettable. No need to worry about the "unknown" we’ve got you covered with zero risks and maximum fun.

