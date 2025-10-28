 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20429695 Edited 28 October 2025 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is the Abyss Seeker Development Team.

We have released Ver 1.3.0 b104 today.

[Fixes]

- Security update following the fix for a vulnerability in the Unity engine.

Thank you for your continued support of ABYSS SEEKER.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3211461
