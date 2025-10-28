Hello, this is the Abyss Seeker Development Team.
We have released Ver 1.3.0 b104 today.
[Fixes]
- Security update following the fix for a vulnerability in the Unity engine.
Thank you for your continued support of ABYSS SEEKER.
Changed files in this update