Hello, this is the HEAVEN SEEKER Development Team.
We have released Ver 1.2.0 b249 today. Please check the following for the update details.
＜Fixes＞
Security update following the fix for a vulnerability in the Unity engine.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hello, this is the HEAVEN SEEKER Development Team.
We have released Ver 1.2.0 b249 today. Please check the following for the update details.
＜Fixes＞
Security update following the fix for a vulnerability in the Unity engine.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update