28 October 2025 Build 20429679 Edited 28 October 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is the HEAVEN SEEKER Development Team.

We have released Ver 1.2.0 b249 today. Please check the following for the update details.

＜Fixes＞

  • Security update following the fix for a vulnerability in the Unity engine.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2865231
