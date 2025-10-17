Choo Choo Engineers!
I've made a few improvements to the custom colour palette system:
You can now enter a title for your custom colour palette.
You can paste in a quick fill code to auto populate the colour fields if you have one.
You can generate a quick fill code and so share your palette with others. They just have to paste it into their game and done! Also this is a good forum to share your colour palettes.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/3494210/discussions/0/811335793676231331/
Thanks,
GTGD
Changed files in this update