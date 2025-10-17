 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20429657
Update notes via Steam Community

Choo Choo Engineers!

I've made a few improvements to the custom colour palette system:

  1. You can now enter a title for your custom colour palette.

  2. You can paste in a quick fill code to auto populate the colour fields if you have one.

  3. You can generate a quick fill code and so share your palette with others. They just have to paste it into their game and done! Also this is a good forum to share your colour palettes.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3494210/discussions/0/811335793676231331/

Thanks,

GTGD

Changed files in this update

