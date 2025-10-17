This patch includes a performance overhaul that allows the game file size to be a bit smaller and run with less VRAM. This will result in a slightly larger download from Steam as it rearranges some of the innards. The group’s movement outside combat has been made tighter as well, allowing them all to engage more quickly together when combat starts.



Thank you to everyone who had feedback this past week and a huge thanks to @VERN for reporting on a good majority of the issues found. There are also some balancing, quality of life improvements and various other updates included.



Please let us know if you come across anything unexpected!



🌱 Updated on GoG, Steam as well as the Demo:





🌙 Additions

🌱 Keyboard can be used in text fields when using a controller alongside on-screen keyboard



🎨 Visuals

🌱Tiny bug sized fairies around fairy Vol tree and Fairy areas have new texture

🌱Fixed a *critical* issue where the boro’s jewelry didn’t always activate its wiggle physics in the inventory screen vignette

🌱 Fixed an issue from blocking while on your boat that resulted in the guards to stop using the row animation

🌱 Fixed a visual issue with the Taratorith skin mask





🌸 UI

🌱Used a different codec (non-VP8)for the guide/technique videos that should result in better performance on playback on Windows

🌱The tilde (~) hotkey can now be used as expected when a custom key is set to it

🌱Fixed typo in the Scepter Skill description

🌱Fixed an issue for Trainers with multiple skills to train which resulting in the selected skill to train being flipped to the other when buying upgrades

🌱Children’s bond rings now accurately described as wooden instead of bronze



🌸 Audio 🌱Fixed an issue with the volling voices not playing through all the conversation your guards have when leaving the Forten Lazure map





🌸 Adventuring

🌱 The group’s pathfinding outside combat now moves in a tighter formation

🌱 You can now walk over the bodies of knocked out combatants instead of having to move around them. You don’t need to respect them, they lost.

🐛 Stepping on a critters distributes its spirit to any pagan nearby, not just who stepped on it

🌱Can now open the boro’s inventory while sailing

🌱Fixed an issue with the Ameythevian in the peppura field in Din Varens that allowed him to group the guards as combatants if left on his own to kill crop goblins





🌸 Maps



🌱Improved positons where guards enter the beach shack in Din Varens





🌸 Balancing

🌱Adjusted Ameythevian natural armor%





🌸 Gameplay

🌱 Character creation now displays the correct natural Armor% when selecting races. This retroactively is adjusted for any existing characters.

🌱Fixed an issue where a guard getting pinned by a ghost and having that ghost killed during the pin resulted in the guard being pinned getting stuck

🌱Fixed an issue that occurred when switching from stun to kill mode in the middle of combat when stunned enemies are present, resulting in support guard or summons grouping them back into targets to attack. They’ll no longer attack stunned targets under these circumstances, only the party Leader can target them now

🌱Fixed an issue with the super rally attack causing a freeze when it is activated against unique creatures summoned

🌱Fixed some issues when jumping on/off the boat with guards finding landing positions

🌱Fixed various behavior scripts for the Dura guards and robber fort combatants when using the bell





🌸 Controller 🌱 Fixed bug where consuming an item in belt slots while in inventory resulted in two items being used

🌱 Fixed issue where chalk rubbing in tomb below Fort Lazure did not work when using chalk rubbing kit



Hope everyone has a nice end of the week!

