New Features

• Multiplayer (8 players max per session) - Begin hosting an online session from the pause menu when in a map or join a lobby from the online tab in the main menu

Multiplayer is finally here! Ride with friends and other players in real time. Film lines, explore parks together, or just chill in a shared session.

• Clothing Customisation - Menu added inside the scooter customisation panel

Create your own look with full clothing customization. Mix tops, pants, shoes, and headwear to match your style and stand out in sessions.

Physics Improvements

• Pocket and Hip Airing Assist

Riding bowls & linking lines is more fluid than ever, drastically improving overall park flow.

• Improved Transfer Assists - Allows for more fluid diagonal transfers

Transfers now feel smoother and more predictable, letting you move between ramps naturally.

• Improved Drop-In Assists - Easier to drop in on corners and steep vert ramps

Gravity assists when dropping in, making you land higher in transition and begin lines with more speed. Spin and flip drops are feeling better than ever.

• Transfer Assists for Street Level Ramps and Banks

Now active across more park elements, allowing smoother motion across every setup.

• Auto Pumping (Auto pumping added, manual pump no longer required)

Flow through parks with consistent speed and smoother transitions — no need for manual input.

New Tricks

• Umbrella (Replaces Back Scooter Flip)

• Body Varial (Replaces UnTwist)

• Cannonball (L1 + Left to trigger)



Additional Improvements:

• Increased cinematic camera lift on primary camera.

• Directional hops adjusted for quicker response.

• Grind entry and exit mechanics refined for smoother flow.

• Dynamic animations reworked for more realistic pumping and torque.

• X-Air park reskinned with updated visuals.

• Trick transitions smoothed across most overhead moves.