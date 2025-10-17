 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 HELLDIVERS™ 2 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20429118 Edited 17 October 2025 – 03:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed the issue where joint UI displayed incorrectly after entering the game from the exhibition hall
2. Fixed the bug where the map failed to load when entering the game from the exhibition hall
3. Fixed the generation error related to shockwaves

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3191721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link