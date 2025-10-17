 Skip to content
Major 17 October 2025 Build 20429059 Edited 17 October 2025 – 03:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added 1v1 online mode

- Added loot to some areas to improve the game's start

- Fixed some issues related to merchants and the crafting table

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1376966
