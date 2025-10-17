This will either be the last or near the last update for the game. As it currently stands, I would say this is pretty comfortably going to be the last major update!



New Disclaimer: This game may lag on Steam Deck.



Fixes:

Cinnamon City Poker game no longer pushes you out of bounds.

Some objects spawn less jarringly.

Water exit floor clip has been fixed. (Some players experienced clipping through geometry when exiting water)

Infinite lives glitch out of first boot is now fixed.

Fixed a visual bug related to the previous glitch.

Fixed a consistent bug where players would clip into a downwards moving pillar in Calcium Catacombs.

Corrected some grammar and spelling.

Prevented the music glitch in Hyper Heights, Flooded Fortress, and Insomnia Island.

Fixed a glitch relating to beating the game and then immediately reloading your save.

Fixed the uncommon music glitch during the section before the Secret Final Boss.

Prevented the giant lag spike that happens when starting the Secret Final Boss.

Etc.

Changes

Gave the center column of The Pit a visual indicator.

Made Secret 1 easier.

Put exits at the beginning of Secret 1 and Secret 2.

Added a new enemy to the late game (specifically for Flooded Fortress).

Added a new segment to the end of Flooded Fortress.

Lowered the Moley cost for getting into Castle Kitt.

Added a secret way to open Calcium Catacombs Moley-less.

Added a secret way to get into Castle Kitt.

Etc.

Thank you to everyone who have been enjoying the game!