17 October 2025 Build 20429042 Edited 17 October 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This will either be the last or near the last update for the game. As it currently stands, I would say this is pretty comfortably going to be the last major update!

New Disclaimer: This game may lag on Steam Deck.

Fixes:

  • Cinnamon City Poker game no longer pushes you out of bounds.

  • Some objects spawn less jarringly.

  • Water exit floor clip has been fixed. (Some players experienced clipping through geometry when exiting water)

  • Infinite lives glitch out of first boot is now fixed.

  • Fixed a visual bug related to the previous glitch.

  • Fixed a consistent bug where players would clip into a downwards moving pillar in Calcium Catacombs.

  • Corrected some grammar and spelling.

  • Prevented the music glitch in Hyper Heights, Flooded Fortress, and Insomnia Island.

  • Fixed a glitch relating to beating the game and then immediately reloading your save.

  • Fixed the uncommon music glitch during the section before the Secret Final Boss.

  • Prevented the giant lag spike that happens when starting the Secret Final Boss.

  • Etc.

Changes

  • Gave the center column of The Pit a visual indicator.

  • Made Secret 1 easier.

  • Put exits at the beginning of Secret 1 and Secret 2.

  • Added a new enemy to the late game (specifically for Flooded Fortress).

  • Added a new segment to the end of Flooded Fortress.

  • Lowered the Moley cost for getting into Castle Kitt.

  • Added a secret way to open Calcium Catacombs Moley-less.

  • Added a secret way to get into Castle Kitt.

  • Etc.

Thank you to everyone who have been enjoying the game!

