Hello! Thank you all for playing SKINFREAK!



There were some issues that came up today and this fix addresses them. Here we go:



- Clicking on the couch to take a nap twice leads to a softlock

- The back button to exit the journal is now easier to see

- There was a slight window to die while escaping the saw trap at the same time

- Fixed the chessboard set up in House of the Necromancer as it wasn't an actual checkmate

- Made the coins easier to see

- Fixed some instances of floating bloodstains

- Glitch where you could pick up the flashlight the first time even if inventory was full

- Fixed the issue where playing the game again after beating it caused Belle to fall out of the map



Thank you to everyone who reported these, and if anything else happens please feel free to let me know in the discussions and I'll do my best to fix it ASAP!