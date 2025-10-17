Unity Security Issue

In case you haven't heard the news Unity was found to have a security hole in it. This applied to quite a few versions some of which were old and some of which were significantly less old. Jump Lanes used one of them so unsurprisingly that turned out to be something I had to sort out sooner rather than later. These things happen in software land and you deal with them as they come.

The game has been updated to use the most recent stable version of Unity which no longer has this issue. Make sure you're updated to the most recent version. There aren't any content additions in this patch and we're still on v0.9 in the end.

However, as tends to happen, this big of a version update can lead to some issues. Some stuff broke that I had to spend several hours fixing to get the builds working again. Everything seems fine but if something does go wrong there's a place here for bug reports for a reason.

System Requirement Changes

Previously the builds were done for 32 bit stuff just in case. However by this point, and because Windows 10 is now officially end of lifed, there probably aren't a lot of those floating around anymore. Due to this all builds will now be done for 64 bit systems and may or may not remain compatible with Windows 10 for much longer. For now the requirements list Windows 10 but this will switch to Windows 11 at some point.

No Godot Port

Since Unity a while back decided to stop being ridiculous about its terms of service shenanigans I dumped the Godot port. Whether or not I'll use Unity again for my next project is yet to be seen but for now Jump Lanes will stay on Unity.