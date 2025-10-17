Patch 1.0.2 (Build #1170)

Developer Notes

The Early Access release left our team absolutely exhausted. This brief radio silence was us taking the time to regroup, focus, and work hard on key fixes.

We’ve concentrated on the most urgent issues reported by players, and from here on we’re fully focused on balancing the game to make it more engaging, challenging, and rewarding, while keeping the gameplay interesting and fun.

Important notice: Some players might find that older savegames may no longer load correctly after this update. While we can’t ensure full compatibility with previous saves, we’re actively working on a more robust and future-proof save system.

Fixes

Improved vehicle turning speed and responsiveness.

Savegame system stability improvements.

Medics no longer capture buildings.

Reconfigured default full screen key.

Fixed full screen and windowed mode focus issues.

Fixed cursor leaving the screen when using multi-monitor setups.

Fixed an exploit where the Commando could drop a bomb while attacking.

Fixed link to Discord invitation in main menu (Join us!).

Replaced EAO 6.1 Intro Video.

Improved video aspect ratio for full-screen playback without stretching.

Expanded mission selection menu for better usability and readability.

Map Adjustments

WWA 3.1 – Removed screamers on Easy difficulty and adjusted difficulty balance for smoother progression.

WWA 4.1 – Fixed bazooka soldier getting stuck underground.

WWA 4.1 – Fixed commando getting stuck in the cave.

WWA 6.1 – Removed Substance D, which was previously unreachable.

WWA 7.1 – Moved the computer for better visibility.

WWA 15.1 – Adjusted terrain to prevent units from moving over water.

EAO 14.1 – Adjusted terrain to prevent units from moving over water.

Thanks for the feedback on the latest build!

We’re continuing to refine Dying Breed and review all community input to make the Early Access experience even better.

If you’d like to share your thoughts, join the discussion on our Discord or Steam forums, we’re listening.