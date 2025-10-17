・Added options to adjust Text Speed and Text Auto-Advance Speed.
・Added a First-Person Mode.
・Added the option to hide in-game UI.
First-Person Mode
Hide UI
Controller
RB + LT
RB + RT
Keyboard
Insert
X
