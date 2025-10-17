 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20428684 Edited 17 October 2025 – 09:19:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

・Added options to adjust Text Speed and Text Auto-Advance Speed. 

・Added a First-Person Mode.
・Added the option to hide in-game UI.

First-Person Mode

Hide UI

Controller

RB + LT
(R1 + L2)

RB + RT
(R1 + R2)

Keyboard

Insert

X

・Translation corrections.

・Fixed other miscellaneous bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3447041
  • Loading history…
