1.0.6 Minor Bug Fixes
Squashed some minor bugs
Minor updates to remove places some people were getting stuck
Changed how achievements fire, this should help with getting achievements that use counters! (Like memories)
1.0.6 More Bug Squashing
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update