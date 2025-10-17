 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20428683 Edited 17 October 2025 – 02:46:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.0.6 Minor Bug Fixes

Squashed some minor bugs
Minor updates to remove places some people were getting stuck
Changed how achievements fire, this should help with getting achievements that use counters! (Like memories)

Changed files in this update

