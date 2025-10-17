 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20428652 Edited 17 October 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all,

Hope everyone is doing well! Apologies for another update so soon after the last.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed TVs not showing correct visuals.

Report any bugs or issues on the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.

Chat soon!

Marty

