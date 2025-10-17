Hey all,
Hope everyone is doing well! Apologies for another update so soon after the last.
Bug Fixes
Fixed TVs not showing correct visuals.
Report any bugs or issues on the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.
Chat soon!
Marty
