All changes that were implemented and tested on the BETA branch are now LIVE on Pixel Pixie. Almost too many changes to note, but I'll try! I will not be including any notes on BUGS or BALANCE CHANGES since that was the entire point of a BETA.



Early Access Version 2.3 PATCH NOTES



New Content



-Events that used to employ text and AI images are now fully playable and do not contain any AI images. This will impact at least 7 events.



-Complete rework of starting area (Meadow). Instead of being static and replayable every run, it can be completed ONLY ONCE, after which, it will only offer some minor bonuses to the plater all subsequent runs. Decision in the Meadow area will also have slight impact on subsequent Meadow bonuses.



-New “bust” art for all pixies and the Vorpal Knight.



-New BOOSTER PACK system. Some characters and event must now be unlocked. Shop in Starting Town(ia) will allow players to spend new currency obtained in several new events for this purpose.



-New Clubhouse area displays all characters you have (and haven’t) encountered.



-Many new character interactions. Won’t spoil them 😉



-Various new events. Won’t spoil them either 😉



-Added visuals to various events such as “Monks” interaction.



-New Cat and Dog interactions in town.



-New “Casino” event



-New “Light Puzzle” event



-2 new achievements



-Monk battle event now has music



-Reworked event between Valkyrie and Healer which would cause them to relocate to a new location. Under a lot of circumstances, this interaction was problematic as it would whisk you away from the area so for instance, if at the Bazaar, if you activated this interaction before buying items, it would remove you from the shop. This interaction was problematic under several circumstances so now, unlocking this area will not teleport you to it instantly. Instead, you will be given instructions on how to access it from the world map.



-Added music to special event in the Arena.



-All Pixie face art updated.



-Added graphic for characters affected by Baba Yaga event



-STATUS ICONS: Previously only 4 status icons would display in the menu. This has been reworked to display up to 16, allowing players to review recruit statuses.



-HINT NUN: New NPC in the temple of progression will give players strategy hints upon request as well as guide players through "post-game content". Many players completely miss the extra content as finding it is a bit cryptic. This NPC will remedy that for players that want hints on how to obtain all achievements and see all game content.



-Reworked the Grape Merchant in town. They will now sell mostly unique items.



-Special event that takes you to "Mystic Hollow" will no longer simply teleport you there. Instead, new location will appear on the world map.



-Buffed "Chicken House" offer if you choose "longevity".







Quality of life Changes



-HP bars are now RED. No longer orange which some people have VERY strong feelings about.



-Critical hits will now display text saying “CRIT”.



-Many events will now be abridged when encountered more than once in the same run.



-Many events will allow you to SKIP them if encountered previously.



-Title Screen now includes clearer instructions on using FULL SCREEN.



-Title Screen now has links to DISCORD and to EMAIL developer with anu suggestions.



-Improved item usage experience (Star Bag, for instance, says how many Star Bits you have just by hovering over it. Tents, for -instance, no longer require you to choose a party member but rather, are used when chosen.)



-Removed many unused files, further reducing game size.



-Reduced overall swearing.



-More consistent Auto-Save functionality.



-New “splash screen” art with custom (and in my opinion, cuter) art.



-Improved art for the paths on both the world map and the skill tree screens.



-Per popular demand, “area name” now continuously displays on top left instead of just for a few seconds.



-To avoid some playing for nearly 2 hours without ever seeing the Temple of Progression skill tree, the opening tutorial will require players to explore the skill tree.



-Bazaars now only have 1 path to leave from.



-Some events that were based completely on randomness will now appear more consistently if you have not seen them before and are progressing through the higher shard difficulties.



-Healer/Valkyrie/Mystic Hollow interactions will now be skippable if they have been discovered once.



-Certain event requires you to have "two sword fighters" in your party and ALSO happen upon the Arena event. Now, arena event will trigger if you have both party members to make this event less infrequent.



-Modified dog event in volcano to make it less morbid.



-Slowed down text during special events related to Reaper and Vorpal Knight fights.



-"Light Puzzle" now flashes and stays resolved once player resolves (before would allow player to press button again and "un-resolve" the puzzle)



-Various typo fixes and changes related to displaying Pixie art while they talk.



-Amount of DARK SHARDS help will now be displayed when selecting what Difficulty, you select at the start of a run.



-Moved "Hardcore/Casual Mode" Crystal to a more secluded part of the Temple of Progression.



-Made certain secret events more obvious using "!" Icon.



-Can now skip Sage dialogue on subsequent playthroughs.





And possibly more changes that I missed. In short, a TON of things have been updated for those that did not try the Open BETA, so if you're curious, please try the game again.





IN SHORT (TL; DR):



PIXEL PIXIE is harder, the unlock process has been completely reworked, all events are now fully interactable, and all (placeholder) AI art has been removed. New art and character interactions have been added and in all, the game is significantly expanded from its original release.



All feedback welcome, please let me know about anything you would like to see further balanced or changes. Happy rescuing!

