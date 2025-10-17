《PAGUI》Update Announcement

Dear Players,

Thank you for your continued support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, featuring bug fixes and skill adjustments to enhance the gaming experience and operational smoothness. Below are the detailed update notes:

Bug Fixes

⦁ Invisibility Revelation Issue Fix: Resolved an issue where Revelation did not function properly during Invisibility.

⦁ Results Screen Cursor Issue Fix: Fixed a bug causing the mouse cursor to disappear on the results screen.

Skill Adjustments

⦁ Huo-Wang Lin’s "Myriad Flames Converge" Targeting Adjustment: When no target is locked, the firing direction can be freely adjusted; when a target is locked, it automatically fires toward the target.

PAGUI Development Team

October 17, 2025