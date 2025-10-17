Fixed an issue where picking up a specific puzzle element would incorrectly reset your checkpoint, even if you had progressed beyond it. Thank you to PDR_Baba for helping us spot this live on stream!

Fixed an issue that could lock progression if the piano or phone were used at a certain point in the game.

Hey everyone!

We feel we're hitting a point now where there are very few bugs remaining in the game, but if you do experience absolutely anything you think should be fixed, please let us know, and we'll fix them as soon as possible.

We've been watching content creators since release which has really helped us to track down some of these bugs (everyone plays so differently!), so again, a huge thank you to them and their communities.

We want you all to have the best experience possible, so we fix bugs as soon as we spot them, which means patch frequency is fairly high. We hope you can forgive us for this! ❤️

Lots of love,

Yetiface Games