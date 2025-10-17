New building models!
Quarters
Assembly
Factory
New help panel
Conveyors now cost 1/5 iron and have 0.3s build time
Introduce building dependency system, to guide the build order a bit
Tweak building explosions and debris
Update Notes 0.1.4
