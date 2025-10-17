 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20428458 Edited 17 October 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New building models!

    • Quarters

    • Assembly

    • Factory

  • New help panel

  • Conveyors now cost 1/5 iron and have 0.3s build time

  • Introduce building dependency system, to guide the build order a bit

  • Tweak building explosions and debris

Changed files in this update

