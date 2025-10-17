 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20428220 Edited 17 October 2025 – 01:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New requested audio trimmer along with a few bug fixes.

SoundCat 1.4.1a

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed an issue when clearing hotkeys also removes category

  • Fixed an issue with sounds triggering on key down and key up

- Spooky Labs <3

