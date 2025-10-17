New requested audio trimmer along with a few bug fixes.
SoundCat 1.4.1a
BUG FIXES:
Fixed an issue when clearing hotkeys also removes category
Fixed an issue with sounds triggering on key down and key up
- Spooky Labs <3
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
New requested audio trimmer along with a few bug fixes.
BUG FIXES:
Fixed an issue when clearing hotkeys also removes category
Fixed an issue with sounds triggering on key down and key up
- Spooky Labs <3
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update