SPOOKY SEASON IS HERE

I'm a bit late, i wanted to do this update at the beginning of the month, but i have lots of personal issues at this moment and i am alone, so, better more than two weeks late than never.

STEAM DECK COMPATIBILITY

I am trying to get the game verified for the Steam Deck. Until then, you should know that the game is functioning normally, you shouldn't have any major issues. I've been trying my best to test it as thorough as possible.

There was a pretty problem (it affected players also on Desktop when using controllers), upon being presented with the 'Game Over' screen, there was a chance you would've pressed a button BEFORE checking to see if a new high score was achieved, and if you did restarted/went to the menu before that happened, well, you would've lost your shiny new high score.

Who would want to lose their hard work because of an idiot developer (me) ?

In short:

More perfectly crafted slavjank! (In case you thought there's gonna be less of it, you were wrong!)

Minor fixes/behind the scenes improvements (including fixing a rare bug which crashed the game when clicking on a specific part of the screen during the title screen)

A new title screen for the spooky season that should send you back to the early 2000s even harder!

A limited time special Halloween level was added to the random level pool, but if you want to play it specifically, you can either 1. Click the Pumpkin in the Main Menu 2. Press Space while in the menu 3. Press the RT button on your gamepad, of course, while you're in the menu. The level is terrifying, it made me burst into tears, at least while coding it.

The player (hey, that's you) but also the enemies are now accompanied by a round glitchy light so you won't get lost anymore down there on the interwebz

Also, if you wanna make history, World Statistics day is coming on Oct 20, and i will publish some global stats related to various game elements. So, if you want to contribute, make sure to munch on as many scorpions as possible!