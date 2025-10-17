 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20428086 Edited 17 October 2025 – 04:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added in the new Power-Ups to the game! They will drop from enemies and give you a temporary buff as you play. It's really nice to have - since now you have more reasons to move about the map, and different ways to strategically take advantage of the Power-Ups as they drop!

  • Added Power-Ups to the game.

    • There are four of them, each giving a buff that lasts ~15 seconds:

      • Man-Sized Dinner, Gives rapid HP regen & clears status ailments.

      • Root Beer, Gives rapid Mana & Stamina regen (my personal favorite).

      • Marrow Milk, Makes enemies drop 4x as many bones (as well as some additive too).

      • Geode Smash, Deal 4x poise damage (also some additive).

    • All Power-Ups also give you a slight move speed & jump height boost.

    • They also all explode, dealing knockback & small damage to enemies.

      • This technically counts as a "Melee" attack class wise and scales with that.

    • Drop rate is set per wave, and becomes more likely the longer you have gone without a power-up drop.

  • Zicorn Figures now sell in stacks of 9 instead of 3.

  • Made each of the waves in Parcheezi Hills ~15% longer.

Changed files in this update

