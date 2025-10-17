Added in the new Power-Ups to the game! They will drop from enemies and give you a temporary buff as you play. It's really nice to have - since now you have more reasons to move about the map, and different ways to strategically take advantage of the Power-Ups as they drop!

Added Power-Ups to the game. There are four of them, each giving a buff that lasts ~15 seconds: Man-Sized Dinner, Gives rapid HP regen & clears status ailments. Root Beer, Gives rapid Mana & Stamina regen (my personal favorite). Marrow Milk, Makes enemies drop 4x as many bones (as well as some additive too). Geode Smash, Deal 4x poise damage (also some additive). All Power-Ups also give you a slight move speed & jump height boost. They also all explode, dealing knockback & small damage to enemies. This technically counts as a "Melee" attack class wise and scales with that. Drop rate is set per wave, and becomes more likely the longer you have gone without a power-up drop.

Zicorn Figures now sell in stacks of 9 instead of 3.

Made each of the waves in Parcheezi Hills ~15% longer.