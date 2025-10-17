10/16/2025

By Operation Games

Get ready, heroes! The Halloween season has returned to the island, bringing back chilling fog, festive decorations, and one of the most feared weapons in Fantasy Shootoff history! The Trick or Treat 2025 Event is here!

Event Overview

The island has been transformed for the spooky season!

The entire map is now covered in a thin, eerie purple fog .

Spooky Ghosts haunt the forest!

Giant pumpkins , creepy spiders , and floating ghosts can now be found scattered across the island.

Keep your eyes open — some pumpkins may be hiding special loot drops!



Weapon Return: Scythe of Death

The legendary weapon from last year’s event makes its haunting return.

Scythe of Death – Weapon Stats:

Rarity: Legendary

Required Level: 3

Attack Power: 645

Strength: +28

Life Steal: +9%

The Scythe of Death can be found in 3 secret spots on the island, find them and you will win every battle!

Atmosphere & Visual Updates

The island’s lighting and fog now feature a haunting orange glow with drifting fog.

Ambient Halloween sounds have been added — expect eerie whispers, howls, and ghostly wind effects.

Several locations now include pumpkins, haunted forests, and decorated safe zones.



Gameplay Adjustments

Minor optimizations to weapon hit detection for melee weapons.

Slightly improved lighting performance under fog conditions.

Fixed various map clipping issues near the city area.





Event Ends November 2, 2025!

Collect your loot, swing your Scythe of Death, and embrace the spooky season while it lasts!



