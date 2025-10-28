Greetings, Adventurers!

Hotfix 31.1 (version 352358) is now live on all platforms.

Days of Mischief

Fixed an issue with inconsistent translations when using the puzzle message placeable in the event Shared Spaces.

Fixed an issue when editing an already saved Shared Space in the Mischief puzzle cave when older Puzzle Messages would disappear after adding a new message.

Fixed edit and copy buttons overlapping in the event Shared Spaces when a controller is connected.

Corrected red shade lighting not being consistent throughout the Office roof.

Fixed an issue when using the exit portal from the Mischief map where players would return to the original Home regardless of where they have set their home preference.

Season of Migration

Fixed an issue that prevented Quest completion if a player teleports to a friend who has already placed and lit all the Bells.

Fixed an issue with the Spirits’ name overlapping with candle meters.

Spirit Friendship System

Fix for the cursor jumping to the bottom level when unlocking higher levels of the Spirit Friendship using gamepad.

Added a dialog hint that gives more information about how long a player has to wait before they can take a spirit on an adventure to increase their Friendship.

Fixed an issue where the Friendship menu appears narrower between supported platforms.

Fixed an issue with the quest icon for the Migration Jelly Whisperer being too small from a distance in the Underground Cavern.

Fix for erratic behavior seen by the surrounding jellyfish when increasing the Friendship level with the Jellyfish Whisperer.