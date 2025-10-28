Greetings, Adventurers!
Hotfix 31.1 (version 352358) is now live on all platforms.
Bug Fixes
Days of Mischief
Fixed an issue when using the exit portal from the Mischief map where players would return to the original Home regardless of where they have set their home preference.
Corrected red shade lighting not being consistent throughout the Office roof.
Fixed edit and copy buttons overlapping in the event Shared Spaces when a controller is connected.
Fixed an issue when editing an already saved Shared Space in the Mischief puzzle cave when older Puzzle Messages would disappear after adding a new message.
Fixed an issue with inconsistent translations when using the puzzle message placeable in the event Shared Spaces.
Season of Migration
Fixed an issue with the Spirits’ name overlapping with candle meters.
Fixed an issue that prevented Quest completion if a player teleports to a friend who has already placed and lit all the Bells.
Spirit Friendship System
Fix for the cursor jumping to the bottom level when unlocking higher levels of the Spirit Friendship using gamepad.
Added a dialog hint that gives more information about how long a player has to wait before they can take a spirit on an adventure to increase their Friendship.
Fixed an issue where the Friendship menu appears narrower between supported platforms.
Fixed an issue with the quest icon for the Migration Jelly Whisperer being too small from a distance in the Underground Cavern.
Fix for erratic behavior seen by the surrounding jellyfish when increasing the Friendship level with the Jellyfish Whisperer.
Corrected the lighting of items in the Jellyfish Whisperer’s friendship memory.
General
Fixed a typo in a Daily Quest to bring a spirit with you as you travel.
Fix for friend stars overlapping with the portals button when viewing the Friendship Constellation.
Fixed “LOCALIZE ME” text present when unlocking Music Sheets from the Season of Migration Spirits.
Fix for texture issues seen on certain pillars and walls in Golden Wasteland.
Fix for slower than normal loading time and freezing when entering Golden Wasteland.
