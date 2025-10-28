 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20427707 Edited 29 October 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Adventurers!

Hotfix 31.1 (version 352358) is now live on all platforms.


Bug Fixes

Days of Mischief

  • Fixed an issue when using the exit portal from the Mischief map where players would return to the original Home regardless of where they have set their home preference.

  • Corrected red shade lighting not being consistent throughout the Office roof.

  • Fixed edit and copy buttons overlapping in the event Shared Spaces when a controller is connected.

  • Fixed an issue when editing an already saved Shared Space in the Mischief puzzle cave when older Puzzle Messages would disappear after adding a new message. 

  • Fixed an issue with inconsistent translations when using the puzzle message placeable in the event Shared Spaces.



Season of Migration

  • Fixed an issue with the Spirits’ name overlapping with candle meters.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented Quest completion if a player teleports to a friend who has already placed and lit all the Bells.



Spirit Friendship System

  • Fix for the cursor jumping to the bottom level when unlocking higher levels of the Spirit Friendship using gamepad. 

  • Added a dialog hint that gives more information about how long a player has to wait before they can take a spirit on an adventure to increase their Friendship.

  • Fixed an issue where the Friendship menu appears narrower between supported platforms.

  • Fixed an issue with the quest icon for the Migration Jelly Whisperer being too small from a distance in the Underground Cavern.

  • Fix for erratic behavior seen by the surrounding jellyfish when increasing the Friendship level with the Jellyfish Whisperer.

  • Corrected the lighting of items in the Jellyfish Whisperer’s friendship memory.



General

  • Fixed a typo in a Daily Quest to bring a spirit with you as you travel. 

  • Fix for friend stars overlapping with the portals button when viewing the Friendship Constellation.

  • Fixed “LOCALIZE ME” text present when unlocking Music Sheets from the Season of Migration Spirits.

  • Fix for texture issues seen on certain pillars and walls in Golden Wasteland.

  • Fix for slower than normal loading time and freezing when entering Golden Wasteland.

