 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 HELLDIVERS™ 2 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20427667 Edited 17 October 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved the White Dwarf system code so that planets do not generate within the radius of the star's Red Giant phase of life. We're not modelling inward migration yet, so generally White Dwarf systems won't have planets closer than 1-2 AU of the star.
  • Improved the Radius to Mass determination code for White Dwarfs, so that it properly takes electron degeneracy pressure into account and uses the Nauenberg zero-temperature mass–radius relation.
  • Improved the Kelvin to Age determination code for cooling White Dwarfs, which is now modelled using a power law matched to real world observations.
  • Continued updating the D/E/F Deck ceiling panels.
  • Significantly changed the layout of the VIP Quarters on B Deck.
  • Added two missing doorframes behind the main stairwell on F Deck.
  • Fixed the player character being a ghost in potato lighting mode.
  • Progressed the VIP Quarters interior, including some new fire effects.
  • Fixed the missing textures for the spline Pipes & Railings around Engineering.
  • Tweaked the tonemapper that was causing Niagara flames to turn pink. The game's colours should generally be more accurate and slightly more vibrant now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2957291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link