- Improved the White Dwarf system code so that planets do not generate within the radius of the star's Red Giant phase of life. We're not modelling inward migration yet, so generally White Dwarf systems won't have planets closer than 1-2 AU of the star.
- Improved the Radius to Mass determination code for White Dwarfs, so that it properly takes electron degeneracy pressure into account and uses the Nauenberg zero-temperature mass–radius relation.
- Improved the Kelvin to Age determination code for cooling White Dwarfs, which is now modelled using a power law matched to real world observations.
- Continued updating the D/E/F Deck ceiling panels.
- Significantly changed the layout of the VIP Quarters on B Deck.
- Added two missing doorframes behind the main stairwell on F Deck.
- Fixed the player character being a ghost in potato lighting mode.
- Progressed the VIP Quarters interior, including some new fire effects.
- Fixed the missing textures for the spline Pipes & Railings around Engineering.
- Tweaked the tonemapper that was causing Niagara flames to turn pink. The game's colours should generally be more accurate and slightly more vibrant now.
Development Build 0.226.0.10
Changed files in this update